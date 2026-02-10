Asian Shares Mostly Higher; Nikkei Sets Another Record

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday, with post-election optimism in Japan and a strong rebound in the technology sector helping underpin regional sentiment.

The U.S. dollar index eased following reports of Chinese regulators limiting U.S. Treasury bond holdings. Gold edged lower after rising over the previous two days.

Oil prices were subdued after rising over 1 percent in the previous session following a U.S. advisory warning of potential supply disruptions in key shipping routes.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.13 percent to 4,128.37 due to stimulus expectations and investor euphoria related to artificial intelligence.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.58 percent at 27,183.15, led by pharma and tech stocks.

Japanese markets set a fresh record on continued optimism surrounding Prime Minister Takaichi's landslide election victory.

The Nikkei average jumped 2.28 percent to 57,650.54, extending gains for a third consecutive session to reach a new record high even as the yen extended its recovery alongside rising equities.

The broader Topix index settled 1.90 percent higher at 3,855.28 amid expectations the government will push through higher spending and tax cuts.

Technology investor SoftBank Group soared 10.7 percent ahead of its earnings results due on Thursday. Cable maker Furukawa Electric jumped nearly 23 percent on robust earnings.

Seoul stocks ended little changed, with the Kospi average finishing marginally higher at 5,301.69 ahead of planned release of U.S. retail sales, jobs and inflation data this week that may offer clues on the Federal Reserve's policy direction.

Australian markets ended little changed following Monday's relief rally. While beaten-down software and data center names attracted fresh demand, healthcare stocks underperformed ahead of a busy week for earnings.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose half a percent to 13,513.68.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended on a firm note as tech stocks continued a rebound from Friday on easing AI spending concerns.

The Dow inched up marginally to reach a new record ahead of key earnings and economic data due later in the week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 advanced half a percent.