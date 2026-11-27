(RTTNews) - Asian stocks advanced on Friday after South Korea and Beijing signaled more support to stabilize their stock markets. Tech stocks soared after recent volatility amid a market holiday on Wall Street for Thanksgiving.

Investors shrugged off concerns about disruptions to oil exports following attacks on oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and Russia. Some operations at Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery were temporarily halted after a hostile aerial projective struck the facility on Thursday.

Iran said mines had hit ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Russia extended a ban on jet fuel exports until March 31, 2027, after Ukraine attacks on Russian oil refineries forced several facilities to undergo maintenance.

Ukrainian drones struck targets in Russia's Tula Oblast and St. Petersburg overnight, but no casualties were reported.

Gold jumped nearly 3 percent to $3,672 an ounce in Asian trading due to a softer dollar and improving technology sentiment. Brent crude rose toward $98 a barrel, putting on track for its first weekly rise in four weeks.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 3.73 percent to 3,606.49 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.11 percent to 22,694.77 amid signs of more policy support for the country's stock market.

In the middle of the trading day, China's State Council reaffirmed its support for the market. It pledged new incremental capital market policies and a bigger role for the state-backed national team in stabilizing stocks. "China should step up share buybacks and dividend payouts of listed companies," according to a readout of a meeting published by state news agency Xinhua.

Investors also cheered data that showed profit growth at China's industrial firms accelerated in October to the fastest in five months.

Japanese markets rallied even as elevated Tokyo inflation data backed the case for a Bank of Japan rate hike next month.

The Nikkei average climbed 2.11 percent to 58,711.11 amid buying centered on artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks. The broader Topix index closed 1.73 percent higher at 3,815.20.

Lasertec soared nearly 10 percent and Kioxia Holdings added 9 percent while SoftBank, Advantest and Tokyo Electron surged 3-7 percent.

Japan Tobacco advanced 4.5 percent on reports it was considering partnering on a takeover of British cigarette maker Imperial Brands.

Seoul stocks soared amid expectations that authorities would expand a state-backed 10 trillion-won market stabilization fund to stem a prolonged sell-off.

The Kospi average surged 4.34 percent to 4,915.68 as foreign investors snapped up battered shares. Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, SK Square and Samsung Electro-Mechanics rose 5-6 percent.

Australian markets rose notably after a bounce in artificial intelligence stocks reinvigorated metals prices. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed up 0.80 percent at 8,833.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.88 percent higher at 8,943.70.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index dropped 0.54 percent to 13,911.36 after election results left Prime Minister Christopher Luxon short of a clear parliamentary majority.