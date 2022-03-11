Asian Shares Retreat On Rate Hike Worries

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks tumbled on Friday as surging U.S. inflation drove bond yields higher and raised expectations that interest rate hikes will be steeper.

Chinese and Hong Kong markets were in focus after Chinese stocks in the U.S. plummeted to around 14-year lows amid renewed regulatory concerns.

China's Shanghai Composite index reversed early losses to end 0.41 percent higher at 3,309.75 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.61 percent to 20,553.79.

Japanese shares slumped after the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia failed to reach peace during the highest-level meeting in three weeks of war Thursday.

The Nikkei average fell 527.62 points, or 2.05 percent, to 25,162.78 and ended down 3.2 percent for the week. The broader Topix index dropped 1.67 percent to settle at 1,799.54.

Tech investor SoftBank Group led losses to end 6.2 percent lower on concerns over its heavy exposure to China. Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing declined 2.3 percent and chipmaking giant Tokyo Electron fell 2.7 percent.

Australian markets fell after Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe warned borrowers to start preparing for higher interest rates.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 67.20 points, or 0.94 percent, at 7,063.60, with banking and technology stocks leading losses. The broader All Ordinaries index shed 71.60 points, or 0.97 percent, to finish at 7,339.30.

Xero plunged 5.9 percent and WiseTech Global gave up 4 percent while miners eked out modest gains on strong iron ore prices. Energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum and Origin Energy rose over 1 percent as oil prices clawed back some lost ground.

Seoul stocks fell notably, with the benchmark Kospi ending down 19.04 points, or 0.71 percent, at 2,661.28. Tech stocks underperformed on renewed worries about the Fed's policy tightening.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.7 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix gave up 2.5 percent and giant battery maker LG Energy Solution plunged 6.4 percent.

New Zealand shares ended lower as surging U.S. inflation stoked worries of aggressive interest-rate hikes. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 104.88 points, or 0.88 percent, to finish at 11,821.38 and ended the week down about 3 percent as NZ government bond yields all at fresh highs. Mainfreight, Tourism Holdings, Heartland Group and Pacific Edge lost 3-4 percent.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight after U.S. inflation came in at a four-decade high, cementing expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at the conclusion of next week's meeting.

The Dow lost over 460 points at its worst levels of the day before recouping losses to end 0.3 percent lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent.

European stocks ended deep in the red on Thursday after the European Central Bank signaled an end to asset purchases in the third quarter in a hawkish tilt to tackle inflation.