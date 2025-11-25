Asian Shares Rise After US-China Talks

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets leading gains after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an April visit to China at Xi Jinping's invitation following a productive phone call.

Regional gains were also driven by AI optimism and increased confidence in a Federal Reserve rate cut.

The dollar was steady in Asian trading ahead of the release of key U.S. economic data later in the day, including readings on retail sales, pending home sales, producer prices and consumer confidence.

Ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, these reports may provide valuable insights into inflation pressures, consumer spending patterns and overall economic sentiment in the world's largest economy.

Gold extended gains to hit its highest in more than a week while oil drifted lower on expectations of looser supply-demand balances next year.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.87 percent to 3,870.02 as Trump touted relations with China as "extremely strong" following a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 0.69 percent to 25,894.55. E-commerce giant Alibaba gained more than 2 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Japanese markets ended on a flat note as trading resumed after a holiday. The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 48,659.52 while the broader Topix index settled 0.21 percent lower at 3,290.89.

Eisai shares soared 7.4 percent as the failure of Novo Nordisk's semaglutide to reduce Alzheimer's disease progression removed a "modest" or "perceived" overhang on Biogen, which developed and co-markets Leqembi with partner Eisai.

Seoul stocks eked out modest gains to snap a two-day lowing streak on revived hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut and eased fears over artificial intelligence uncertainties.

The Kospi average rose 0.30 percent to 3,857.78, led by tech and energy shares. Samsung Electronics advanced 2.7 percent and Korea Electric Power Corp rallied 6.9 percent.

Australian markets ended slightly higher, with gold miners leading the surge. Banks and insurance companies fell, limiting overall gains in the broader market.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.14 percent to 8,537 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.27 percent at 8,824.20.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index slipped 0.14 percent to 13,480.43 ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's interest-rate decision.

Overnight, U.S. stocks surged to start the shortened Thanksgiving trading week on an upbeat note amid AI optimism, hopes for a Federal Reserve cut in December and signs of progress in discussions to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.7 percent as Christopher Waller joined another influential policymaker, John Williams, in setting the stage for Federal Reserve easing next month. The S&P 500 jumped 1.6 percent and the Dow added 0.4 percent.