(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japanese and South Korean markets leading regional losses, on doubts over whether massive technology spending can generate sufficient returns.

Investors also braced for the release of October PCE and Q3 GDP readings later in the day as well as a possible tariff announcement from the Trump administration to replace levies struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to announce new tariffs on India, China, and 14 other economies accused of supporting excess industrial production that hurts American companies.

Gold extended losses and was down 0.7 percent at $3,528 an ounce as the U.S. dollar regained momentum in Asian trading.

Brent crude futures fell nearly 2 percent to $89.69 a barrel, giving back some of the previous sessions gain as traders weighed signs of rising supply against escalating attacks on vessels around the Strait of Hormuz.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 2.03 percent to 3,476.47 amid uncertainty regarding the upcoming tariffs announcement.

"Tariff and trade wars serve no one's interests," a spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry reportedly said, adding "the so-called overcapacity doesn't really exist, and should not be used as a pretext for political manipulation."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.14 percent to 21,966.01 after the Trump administration blacklisted a Singaporean subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding over the alleged diversion of restricted advanced computing chips.

Japanese markets tumbled due to caution around richly valued technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks.

The Nikkei average slumped 2.78 percent to 57,011.62 while the broader Topix index settled half a percent lower at 3,746.20. Advantest, Tokyo Electron, SoftBank Group and Kioxia Holdings plummeted by 13-15 percent as Nvidia's renewed selloff underscored persistent weakness in the AI trade. Seoul stocks nosedived amid renewed doubts on AI trade's durability. The Kospi index plunged 6.16 percent to 4,697.51, dragged down by technology stocks, with Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and SK Square falling 10-11 percent.

Australian markets ended modestly lower after core inflation unexpectedly accelerated in October, reinforcing the RBA's hawkish bias and denting rate cut hopes. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.39 percent to 8,692.40. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.43 percent lower at 8,794.30.

Miners and technology stocks led the losses as copper markets faced volatility on growing doubts about artificial intelligence returns.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose 0.56 percent to 14,047.93, with Auckland International Airport and Meridian Energy leading the surge. Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed due to uncertainty about the AI trade and lingering inflation concerns.

Anthropic PBC shares dropped below their $83 IPO price and Nvidia gave back some of the gains from a rally sparked by Jensen Huang's return as CEO, triggering a sell-off across chipmakers.

Investors also weighed upbeat consumer confidence data against a hawkish speech by John Williams of the New York Fed as well as reports suggesting that the Trump administration is preparing to raise tariffs on China and dozens of other countries.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 dropped half a percent amid renewed concerns about spending on AI infrastructure and prospects of tighter regulations. The narrower Dow climbed 0.9 percent.