(RTTNews) - Asian stocks plummeted on Friday as Anthropic's record listing in New York failed to stem concerns over slower AI infrastructure spending and rising debt loads in the sector.

After the release of hawkish Federal Reserve's October policy meeting minutes, investors are also recalibrating their expectations pertaining to upcoming rate decisions.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson said stronger economic growth and a labor market at full employment meant inflation should remain the priority for monetary policymakers.

Ahead of the Fed's December meeting, she favored a gradual approach to rate increases, giving the economy time to adjust to higher short-term borrowing costs.

Financial markets have fully priced in a 25-basis point hike at the Fed's December meeting, with a small chance of a super-sized 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The next PCE inflation report is scheduled for release on November 25, with analysts expecting the report to show annual core inflation at 3.2 percent, well above the Fed's 2 percent target.

The U.S. dollar index held near a 19-month high in Asian trading and headed for a fourth weekly gain as AI jitters fueled safe-haven demand.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped to hover near a one-week low on safe-haven bids as investors reassessed equity and AI-related risks.

Gold prices fell more than 2 percent to $3,550 an ounce and headed for their biggest weekly decline since March as hawkish Fed remarks signaled more interest-rate hikes in the coming months.

Brent crude futures edged up toward $93 a barrel but remained on track for a third consecutive weekly decline on signs of abundant global supply.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.22 percent to 3,533.79 as the AI trade cooled and new U.S. licensing rules for advanced chips targeting markets such as Singapore took effect.

Earlier today, China's central bank kept its one-year loan prime rate at 3.0 percent and five-year at 3.5 percent for an 18th straight month, as widely expected.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 1.89 percent to 22,410.80, approaching bear-market territory on concerns over China's economy and tighter U.S. restrictions on chip exports. Tencent Holdings dropped 1.3 percent after reporting a slowdown in quarterly revenue growth.

Japanese markets closed at a seven-month low due to a deepening selloff in artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks reliant on global supply chains.

Additionally, data showed Japan's consumer price inflation grew to a 11-month high in October on a sharp increase in food prices, boosting the odds for a BoJ rate hike next month.

The Nikkei average slumped 5.06 percent to 56,436.65 while the broader Topix index tumbled 3.88 percent to 3,674.22. SoftBank nosedived 14.5 percent and Kioxia Holdings plummeted 11.7 percent.

Seoul stocks hit a 10-month low on concerns over the sustainability of the AI investment boom. Investors ignored data that showed South Korea's producer prices declined for the first time in three months in October.

The Kospi index fell 5.21 percent to 4,869.96 on continued foreign selling. Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and SK Square plunged 6-8 percent on mounting concerns over AI infrastructure investment returns and rising financing costs.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending deep in the red as concerns over AI infrastructure spending, semiconductor valuations and the outlook for interest rates overshadowed investor enthusiasm over Anthropic PBC's solid market debut.

Reports warning of risks from chipmaker AMD's ties with Chinese entities and Walmart's disappointing annual sales forecast also weighed on sentiment.

In economic news, labor market data showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased slightly last week.

The S&P 500 fell 2 percent to extend losses for a sixth day running and hit a six-month closing low.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.3 percent to reach its lowest closing level in seven months while the narrower Dow plummeted 2.2 percent to a six-month low.