Asian Stocks Track Wall Street Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian markets closed with strong gains on Monday, buoyed by Wall Street's tech-led rally on Friday. Sentiment was also boosted by People's Bank of China keeping its one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rate at record lows for the seventh consecutive month.

China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 27 points or 0.69 percent to finish trading at 3,917.36, versus the previous close of 3890.45. The day's trading ranged between 3,900.52 and 3,920.01.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 913 points or 1.8 percent to close trading at 50,420.50. The day's trading range was between 50,252.5 and 50,621. Resonac Holdings and SUMCO Corp, both jumped more than 8 percent. Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co as well as Sumitomo Electric Industries gained more than 7 percent. Fujikura also gained a little less than 7 percent.

Nitori Holdings Co and Central Japan Railway Co, both declined more than 4 percent. Aeon, Nintendo, NH Foods, all lost more than 3 percent.

Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index surged 85 points or 2.1 percent to close trading at 4,105.93. The day's trading range was between 4,083.13 and 4,105.93.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange added 111 points or 0.43 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 25,801.77. The day's trading range was between a high of 25,859.61 and a low of 25,671.33.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,699.90, gaining 79 points or 0.91 percent from the previous close of 8,621.40. The day's trading range was between 8,621.40 and 8,709.20.

Nick Scali topped gains with a surge of 9.9 percent followed by Nexgen Energy (Canada) that added 8.6 percent. Aerospace business DroneShield, West African Resources, as well as Silex Systems rallied more than 7 percent.

Wisetech Global lost 4.2 percent. Lovisa Holdings as well as Charter Hall Group erased more than 2 percent. GOG Partners as well as Tuas also lost close to 2 percent. The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange added 175 points or 1.31 percent to close trading at 13,508.30, versus the previous close of 13,333.40. The day's trading ranged between 13,333.40 and 13,508.30, marking the best intra-day gain since August. A2 Milk topped with gains of 3.7 percent. Summerset Group, Ryman Healthcare, Fletcher Building, all gained more than 3 percent.

KMD Brands topped losses with a decline of 3.6 percent followed by Synlait Milk that lost 1.6 percent. Fonterra Shareholders Fund as well as Freightways, both declined close to a percent.

Wall Street had closed on a positive note on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.38 percent to finish trading at 48,134.89. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3 percent to close trading at 23,307.62.