Asian Stocks Turn In Another Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday, as traders cautiously awaited key U.S. inflation data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Friday.

The Australian market moved significantly higher, extending gains from the previous session, following broadly positive cues from global markets overnight.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped 77.30 points or 1.0 percent to 7,896.90 after touching a record intraday high of 7,901.20. The broader All Ordinaries Index shot up 80.10 points or 1.0 percent to 8,153.70.

Meanwhile, giving up the gains from the previous session, Japanese stocks moved sharply lower. The Nikkei 225 Index tumbled 594.66 points or 1.5 percent to 40,168.07, with weakness seen across most sectors as some traders booked profits after recent strength in the markets.

Chinese stocks moved to the upside on the day, with the Shanghai Composite Index rising 17.52 points or 0.6 percent to 3,010.66. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also advanced 148.58 points or 0.9 percent to 16,541.42.

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 Index also climbed 94.63 points or 0.8 percent to 12,105.29, while South Korea's Kospi fell 9.29 points or 0.3 percent to 2,745.82.