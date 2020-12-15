AsiaPay Partners with Azupay to Provide Real-Time Payments Across Australia

SYDNEY, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaPay, the premier digital payment solutions and payment service provider in Asia, has announced today that it has partnered with Azupay, an Australian fintech, to facilitate digital payments with a simple, secure, seamless and real-time checkout experience for ecommerce and online vendors across Australia, and merchant can instantly receive payment.

Azupay is Australia's first and only consumer to business, PayID powered real-time digital payment method and is built on Australia's New Payment Platform (NPP), debiting from bank accounts.

The aim of this partnership is to support the ecommerce ecosystem in Australia through the provision of AsiaPay's payment gateway - PayDollar, which will extend Azupay's merchant network. AsiaPay and Azupay will also collaborate to introduce real-time digital payments and provide an easy and secure way for eCommerce customers to shop online or on their mobile device. Azupay allows merchants to go from customer payment to fulfillment and reconciliation with ease and confidence.

Azupay removes the need for AsiaPay's merchants to use their own PayID or banking details to accept real-time payments. Instead, Azupay manages this process to ensure payments can scale and are easily reconciled, while funds are received immediately. For consumers, Azupay is the closest alternative to cash, as the payment is settled instantly. All that's required for a consumer to use Azupay is an Australian bank account - no registration, no downloads and no sharing of personal or financial information is required. For each transaction, Azupay provides a unique, single use PayID and matching QR Code which carries all the information required for the consumer to make the payment instantly.

"This strategic agreement will bring more flexible payment methods and excellent consumer experience to customers," said Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay. "Australia is accelerating towards digital payments and a cashless society, there is continued merchant demand for a complete integrated payment acceptance solution across prevailing payment methods to optimise sales conversion and better serve the customers globally especially in digital channel payments. We are honored to work with Azupay to provide consumers with greater payment convenience and acceptance at digital merchants of AsiaPay throughout Australia.''

Azupay's Head of Sales, Chris Haylock welcomed the announcement saying, "We are excited to be partnering with AsiaPay to bring real-time, account to account payments to AsiaPay's Australian customer base. Azupay drastically reduces fraud and eliminates chargebacks, which is a real game changer for the Australian eCommerce market."

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay is a premier digital payment solution and technology vendor in Asia, strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective digital payment processing solutions and services to banks and e-businesses around the world. Our integrated payment services covers credit and debit cards, bank account/net banking, digital wallets, over-the-counters, prepaid cards and other digital means.



We are an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks, and certified international 3-D Secure vendor for Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, Discover Global Network and UnionPay.



AsiaPay offers a variety of award-winning, multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card, and multi-channelled payment solutions, bundled with our advanced functionalities including fraud detection, dataanalytics etc.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay offers its professional digital payment service and solution with quality local account and technical service across 15 operative offices in Asia.

For more information, please visit www.asiapay.com.au and www.paydollar.com.au

About Azupay

Azupay is an easy and secure way for consumers to shop online and pay from their existing bank account, using their trusted mobile banking app. Azupay uses Australia's New Payment Platform to allow consumers to pay in real-time, without the need to enter card details or a separate password every time a purchase is made. Azupay is designed for the digital age, to simplify the checkout experience and to provide consumers more control and visibility of their finances when they make a payment.

For more information, please visit https://www.azupay.com.au/

