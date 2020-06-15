Asiaray Awards Concession Rights to Operate Kunming Railway Station Advertising Media

HONG KONG, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiaray Media Group Limited ("Asiaray" or the "Group"; stock code: 1993.HK), a leading out-of-home ("OOH") media company with a strategic focus on airport, metro line and high speed railway advertising, is pleased to announce that the Group has recently been awarded the concession rights to operate advertising media at the Kunming Railway Station. This agreement will further expand Asiaray's business presence in Kunming. With this latest win, along with media resources secured earlier including Kunming Changshui International Airport, Kunming Metro Line 3 and Kunming Airport Shuttle Bus, the Group now possesses comprehensive coverage of the Kunming transport network. Following the High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section) project, Kunming Railway Station represents the second railway project won by Asiaray in China. The latest concession right will facilitate the Group's further development of a nationwide railway media network together with its more established airport media network of over 30 airports and metro media network of 20 lines spanning across 8 cities in the region, as well as generate greater synergies, enabling it to move closer towards the goal of becoming the media operator of "the Largest Transport Hub in Asia".

Located in Kunming City, Yunnan Province, Kunming Railway Station is a top-tier station operated by China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd. It is an important junction of the South Western Railway System, which is the major artery of the national railway network, and is also a key station at the transport hub of the Shanghai-Kunming Railway, Chengdu-Kunming Railway and Nanning-Kunming Railway. With extensive coverage of the railways in Yunnan Province, the Kunming Railway Station serves as a vital transport interchange for municipal areas. Trains departing from the station are mainly those capable of medium speeds, ranging from 160 km/h to 250 km/h.

In addition to actively expanding its business presence, Asiaray is in the vanguard of online and offline new media development. It utilises an extensive media mix to enhance the promotional effect for brands, and has achieved brilliant results, as well as garnered numerous awards. This year, by co-operating with Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League of China and Viya, the popular live streaming global seller of goods and products, the Group has promoted an "online + offline" marketing solution in Yunnan, eliciting an overwhelmingly favourable response. Looking ahead, the Group will also capitalise on its operational advantage to enter the "live-stream shopping" e-commerce market by integrating the supply chains so as to achieve higher brand awareness and effective sales.

Mr. Vincent Lam Tak Hing, Founder, Chairman and Executive Director of Asiaray, said, "We are pleased to have garnered the concession rights to operate advertising media at the Kunming Station. The Station's railway network will help us integrate various types of media resources in the province, as well as facilitate interactive communications among cities in the province and drive economic development across various regions. It will therefore be conducive to the construction of a full range of out-of-home media by the Group, and even better coverage in Kunming. Capitalising on our comprehensive media format and coverage, and our unique edge of 'all transport, multimedia, and full ambience capability, the Group can offer a more comprehensive media mix for amplifying the promotional effect. Besides, Yunnan Province is a major transportation hub facing South Asia and South East Asia, and acts as a bridge between China and the countries along the 'Belt and Road Initiative'. This provincial capital city can be developed into an international centre in the region. As such, Asiaray will be able to play a more significant role in the 'Belt and Road' initiative through its breadth and depth of media resources. Also, in Yunnan, the development of its transport, market growth and economic improvement will pave the way for Asiaray's entry into the overseas markets. On a separate note, we are proud to be working with Viya, the top KOL in the nation. This alliance is a testament to the operational ability of integrated Online and Offline new media which we have been upholding, and lays a solid foundation for our future development."

Benefitting from its unique "Space Management" approach, Asiaray has achieved significant progress, offering unmatched advertising services to clients, media owners and passengers, enriching audience experiences with full immersion of five senses starting from visual to audio, smell, taste and touch. In the face of an ever-changing market, the Group's "Space Management" has evolved to include the virtual space of online, employing innovative technologies to bring a new height to the Online and Offline New Media. In this way, Asiaray can fully utilise its online and offline capabilities to optimise sales and promotions, seamlessly integrate the physical world with the virtual space, and give new life to outdoor advertising.

About Asiaray Media Group Limited (stock code: 1993.HK)

Established in 1993, Asiaray is an out-of-home (OOH) media company in Greater China with a strategic focus on airport, metro line and high speed railway advertising. Currently, the Group's business network covers more than 40 cities in Greater China with advertising media resources services at over 37 airports (including exclusive advertising media concessions at 30 airports and Sanya Phoenix International Airport Terminal 2, Hainan) and the exclusive advertising media concessions of 19 metro lines in Greater China, the High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section), the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Zhuhai Port), and the Singapore Thomson-East Coast MRT Line (TEL). In 2019, the Group was also granted the exclusive advertising media concessions of KMB and LWB.

Asiaray is committed to investing in corporate social responsibility and environmental protection initiatives. The Company has been awarded the "Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence (HKAEE)" and the "Hong Kong Green Organisation" for four consecutive years; and also named a "Caring Company" for ten consecutive years.

For more details about Asiaray, please visit its official website: www.asiaray.com or follow the Group's WeChat (ID: asiaray_airport).

SOURCE Asiaray Media Group Limited