Asia's 50 Best Bars awards ceremony to be held in Singapore on 14th May 2020

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 14th May, Singapore will welcome cocktail luminaries and discerning drinkers from across the region, as the city plays host to Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, for a third consecutive year.

Singapore hosted the inaugural awards ceremony for Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2018, which marked the start of a three-year partnership between the 50 Best organisation and Singapore Tourism Board. This relationship will continue into 2021, where The World's 50 Best Bars ceremony will be hosted in Singapore.

Asia's 50 Best Bars 2020 also marks the first event that will see Perrier become the headline partner for Asia's 50 Best Bars and The World's 50 Best Bars, as part of a relationship that will see the brand's logo aligned with 50 Best.

In 2019, Asia's 50 Best Bars celebrations drew attendance from over 600 industry VIPs, media and cocktail enthusiasts from across the continent. This year, the 50 Best celebrations will kick-off with an instalment of the #50BestTalks though-leadership series and a Bartenders' Feast at The Capitol Kempinski hotel on 13th May.

This will be followed by the awards ceremony at Capitol Theatre on 14th May and an official after party at Cé La Vi SkyBar Singapore at the top of Marina Bay Sands. '50 Minutes with 50 Best', a series of exclusive cocktail masterclasses with some of the biggest talents from the 50 Best Bars family, will be held at the Singapore Cocktail Festival, Festival Village, from 15th-17th May.

Aside from the annual ranking, other awards that are up for grabs include Michter's Art of Hospitality Award, The One To Watch, The Bartenders' Bartender and Industry Icon Award.

Bars and cocktail lovers across the world are invited to join the live countdown of the list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2020, sponsored by Perrier, on the evening of 14th May from 8:45pm local time. The awards ceremony will be aired through a live stream on The World's 50 Best Bars Facebook page.

For more details on the voting process

www.worlds50bestbars.com/asia/voting.php

For press materials

www.theworlds50best.com/media-centre-registration.html

For more information

asias50bestbars@foodnews.com.sg

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191226/2679440-1LOGO

SOURCE Asia's 50 Best Bars