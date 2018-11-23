+++Schneller ans Ziel - Mit den Express Anleihen der Erste Group+++ -w-
23.11.2018 01:59:00

Asia's Largest Dairy Producer Yili Announces World's First Annual Report on Biodiversity Protection

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity is being held in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt during November 14-29, 2018.  Representatives from over 190 contracting states of the Convention on Biodiversity are participating in the event and having in-depth discussions on policies on biodiversity integration of agriculture, forestry, fishery and tourism. Yili (the "Group"), the only Chinese enterprise signing the Commitment Letter of Enterprises and Biodiversity of the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity, was invited to the conference.

Zhang Jianqiu, CEO of Yili Group, interviewed by Xinhua News Agency

Zhang Jianqiu, CEO of Yili Group, shared practices and experience in its protection of biodiversity with the guests and announced the "Annual Report on Biodiversity Protection of Yili Group", the first ever of its kind in the world.

Zhang Jianqiu, CEO of Yili Group, shared the Group's Biodiversity Protection Practices

Business development is closely bound to responsibilities. As the leader of China's dairy production, the Group has witnessed steady growth in revenue and net profits over the years. As of the third quarter of 2018, the Group has rung up sales of RMB61.327 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.88%, thereby proving themselves a leader in the industry. For the Group, being"first" means not only operations but also the assumption of social responsibilities.

Zhang Jianqiu, CEO of Yili Group, interviewed by the Egyptian media, including Pyramid Evening News and The News

Zhang Jianqiu notes that, apart from development, Yili is going ahead with the idea of "Green Leadership" proposed by Group Chairman Pan Gang and is pushing forward with the strategy "Green Industrial China." It is on this basis that the "Chinese Sample" of biodiversity protection has been produced gradually, characterized by "Disclosure, Management and Popularity" over the years. The 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity will be held in China for the first time in 2020. Yili sincerely hopes that more and more Chinese enterprises will join hands with them to protect biodiversity.

