ASICS Aktie
WKN DE: A3CMXD / ISIN: US04521N1019
|
13.11.2026 08:41:17
ASICS 9-month Profit Up; Reiterates FY26 Guidance - Update
(RTTNews) - ASICS Corporation (ASCCY, 7936.T), a Japanese footwear and accessories company, on Friday reported higher 9-month profit on higher revenue. The company also reaffirmed its guidance for the financial year 2026.
Profit attributable to owners of parent rose 32.9 percent to ¥114.745 billion from ¥86.314 billion last year. On a per share basis, the earnings were ¥161.85 per share and ¥120.57 per share, respectively.
Operating profit increased by 37.5 percent to ¥175.502 billion from ¥127.606 billion year ago.
The company's revenue for the period was ¥805.154 billion, up 28.8 percent from the previous year's figure of ¥625.055 billion, due to strong sales in all categories.
Looking ahead for the fiscal 2026, ASICS has retained its previous earnings estimate of ¥169.30 per share, with a net income of ¥120 billion, anticipating a year-over-year increase of 21.6 percent.
Further, the revenue outlook is maintained at ¥1.050 trillion, 29.5 percent higher than the previous year.
ASICS closed Friday on the Tokyo exchange at ¥4180, down 14.34 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ASICS Corp Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ASICS Corp Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.