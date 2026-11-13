ASICS Aktie

ASICS ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CMXD / ISIN: US04521N1019

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13.11.2026 08:41:17

ASICS 9-month Profit Up; Reiterates FY26 Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - ASICS Corporation (ASCCY, 7936.T), a Japanese footwear and accessories company, on Friday reported higher 9-month profit on higher revenue. The company also reaffirmed its guidance for the financial year 2026.

Profit attributable to owners of parent rose 32.9 percent to ¥114.745 billion from ¥86.314 billion last year. On a per share basis, the earnings were ¥161.85 per share and ¥120.57 per share, respectively.

Operating profit increased by 37.5 percent to ¥175.502 billion from ¥127.606 billion year ago.

The company's revenue for the period was ¥805.154 billion, up 28.8 percent from the previous year's figure of ¥625.055 billion, due to strong sales in all categories.

Looking ahead for the fiscal 2026, ASICS has retained its previous earnings estimate of ¥169.30 per share, with a net income of ¥120 billion, anticipating a year-over-year increase of 21.6 percent.

Further, the revenue outlook is maintained at ¥1.050 trillion, 29.5 percent higher than the previous year.

ASICS closed Friday on the Tokyo exchange at ¥4180, down 14.34 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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