ASI's Counselor® Magazine Names Most Powerful People In Promo

TREVOSE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI) today unveiled the annual Counselor Power 50 list of the most powerful people in the $24.7 billion promotional products industry, with 4imprint's Kevin Lyons-Tarr and Suzanne Worwood commanding the top spot.

"These entrepreneurs are the most dynamic, flexible people in promo, the first ones to drive change and lead the charge," said ASI President and CEO Timothy M. Andrews during a celebration of the Power 50 at the 13th annual ASI Power Summit in San Diego. "This year was especially difficult because we're facing uncertainties in the market – trade wars, tariffs and midnight tweets. No matter what, this group rallies and helps our industry forge ahead."

The exclusive ranking, which annually spotlights executives from distributors and suppliers, as well as industry outsiders who wield considerable power and influence in a global marketplace, features a woman in the top spot for the first time: Worwood, senior vice president of merchandising and supply chain at distributor 4imprint. Kevin Lyons-Tarr, 4imprint's longtime CEO, joined Worwood at the head of the Power 50 list.

The pair helped drive innovation and growth at 4imprint, the industry's largest distributor, achieving after-tax profit of $35.2 million on 2018 global sales of more than $738.4 million. Fueled by its e-commerce-driven business model and backed by a robust, deftly managed supply chain, the firm (HQ in London, U.K., with main operations in Oshkosh, WI) is on track to be a $1 billion company by 2022.

Click here for the 2019 Power 50 list. Below are the top 10 slots:

1. Kevin Lyons-Tarr and Suzanne Worwood, 4imprint

2. Marc Simon, CEO, HALO Branded Solutions

3. Jeremy Lott, president, SanMar

4. Norm Hullinger, CEO, alphabroder

5. Jo-an Lantz, CEO/President, Geiger

6. Ely Eastman, Taly Eyal and Sharon Eyal, founder, CFO and CEO, respectively, ETS Express

7. Chuck Fandos, CEO, Facilisgroup

8. Greg Muzzillo and Vera Muzzillo, founder and CEO, respectively, Proforma

9. Ross Silverstein, president/CEO, iPROMOTEu

10. C.J. Schmidt, president/COO, Hit Promotional Products

The 2019 ASI Power Summit featured expert panel discussions, including an hour-by-hour recounting by Hullinger of the recent cyberattack at alphabroder – the largest supplier in the industry, with 2018 revenue of $1.64 billion.

About ASI

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®) serves a network of 23,500 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $24.7 billion promotional products industry.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asis-counselor-magazine-names-most-powerful-people-in-promo-300956678.html

SOURCE Advertising Specialty Institute