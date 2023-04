Asking price of properties popular with UK first-time buyers hits record

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Average of £224,963 for homes with one or two bedrooms is 2% higher than a year ago, says RightmoveThose people hoping to get on to the UK housing ladder are facing record asking prices, as calm returns to the sector after last autumn’s mini-budget spooked the markets.Rightmove, the property portal, reports that the average asking price of properties popular with first-time buyers – those with one or two bedrooms – has hit a record price of £224,963 in the last month. That is 2% higher than a year ago, even though higher mortgage rates have made homes less affordable. Continue reading...