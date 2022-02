Asking prices for UK homes show record rise, as demand exceeds supply

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Average advertised cost has risen by £40,000 since pandemic, compared with £9,000 in previous two yearsAsking prices for homes coming on to the market in Britain rose by a record 2.3% in February, according to the property website Rightmove.The listing site said it was the biggest monthly increase in the 20 years it has kept records and meant the average advertised cost of a home was up by £7,785, to £348,804. Over the past 12 months, asking prices have gone up by 9.5%. Continue reading...