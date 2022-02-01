AskNicely's Frontline Experience Summit Returns in 2022 to Help Service Businesses Make Frontline Work Awesome

Experts from people-powered businesses across marketing, operations, HR, and more share how top services brands win on customer experience by leading from the frontline.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AskNicely , a leader in customer experience software for service businesses, today announced the return of its Global Frontline Experience Summit, the only industry event focused on helping service-oriented businesses deliver winning customer experience (CX) through their frontline teams. Taking place virtually Wednesday, Feb 16 from 8 am - 6 pm (PST), attendees will hear from top executives - including AskNicely's CEO Aaron Ward- who will explain how and why the standard customer experience model doesn't work for service businesses and frontline teams, introduce new tools and processes that can fix the problem, and share real-world examples of frontline success stories. Presenters will also explore The Seven Habits of Empowered Frontline Teams , a playbook for frontline success from AskNicely that includes practical advice, as well as case studies handpicked from six years' worth of interviews with thousands of brands worldwide.

"We are extremely excited to bring back the Global Frontline Experience Summit for our frontline community," says Ward, whose company first introduced the event in 2020. "We have a stellar lineup of leaders from people-powered companies across marketing, customer experience, operations, and HR who are setting the standard for empowering their frontline teams to serve the customer. These "Frontline First" companies will share how they win on customer experience through trusting, appreciating, and supporting their customer-facing teams while exploring a new breed of customer experience tools and processes designed for frontline success."

The Global Frontline Experience Summit will feature over 15 sessions with speakers including:

Dan Cockerell - Former Disney Executive VP

- Former Disney Executive VP Christine McHugh - Former Starbucks Executive VP, Customer Service & Operations

- Former Starbucks Executive VP, Customer Service & Operations Charles Ryan Minton - Hotelier, Marriott Hotels

- Hotelier, Marriott Hotels Joe Thornton - EVP/COO of HMS Host, former COO of Jamba Juice

- EVP/COO of HMS Host, former COO of Jamba Juice Cheryl DeSantis - Chief People & Diversity Officer of SmileDirectClub

"Top services brands win on customer experience by leading from the frontline and by trusting and empowering their frontline employees to provide awesome service," Ward adds. "They also practice a set of habits which include daily sharing of customer feedback, coaching, and recognition with each individual frontline worker. We've designed The Global Frontline Experience Summit to help all service businesses learn how to improve their customer experience by empowering their frontline teams because we know that those businesses providing outstanding customer experience are more profitable than their competitors. And those experiences are brought to life by motivated, inspired, and well-coached frontline service staff."

To register for the 2022 Global Frontline Experience Summit visit: https://www.frontlinesummit.com/

About AskNicely

Founded in 2014, AskNicely is the Frontline Success platform pioneer, connecting the dots between employee experience, customer experience, and revenue growth for service businesses. The industry-leading mobile technology platform delivers personalized coaching and motivation for frontline workers powered by real-time customer feedback and eliminates the need for layers of middle management. AskNicely services over 1,300 companies worldwide and has offices in the United States, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.asknicely.com .

