03.01.2023 13:23:28

ASLAN, Thermo Fisher Join To Manufacture High Concentration Formulation Of Eblasakimab

(RTTNews) - ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) announced a partnership to manufacture a high concentration formulation of eblasakimab for Phase 3 clinical trials. Thermo Fisher plans to commence manufacturing the new formulation in its commercial-scale GMP certified manufacturing facilities in January 2023.

ASLAN has developed a high concentration formulation of eblasakimab, allowing up to 400mg eblasakimab to be administered in a single subcutaneous injection. Thermo Fisher's technology, including the 5,000-L Single-Use Bioreactor, will be used to manufacture the new high concentration formulation of eblasakimab.

ASLAN is conducting the TREK-AD trial, a global Phase 2b clinical trial, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of eblasakimab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

