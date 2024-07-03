Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
ASM announces details of the Q2 2024 conference call and webcast

Almere, the Netherlands
July 3, 2024

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report its second quarter 2024 financial results at approximately 6:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

ASM will host the quarterly earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Conference-call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at this link.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contacts 
Investor and media relationsInvestor relations
Victor BareñoValentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8500T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.comE: investor.relations@asm.com

