05.09.2023 15:00:00

ASM announces details of upcoming Investor Day

Almere, The Netherlands
September 5, 2023

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will host its Investor Day on September 26, 2023, in London, UK.

At the event, ASM will present an update on our business, and explain in more detail how our Growth through Innovation strategy creates value for all our stakeholders, followed by a Q&A session. Presenters include Benjamin Loh, CEO, Paul Verhagen, CFO, Hichem M’Saad, CTO, and other members of our senior management team. A detailed agenda will be available closer to the event at ASM Investor Day.

ASM will host the event at the Pan Pacific hotel in London. The formal program will start at 1:30 p.m. BST and end at approximately 5:00 p.m. BST. In view of capacity constraints, registration is mandatory; institutional investors and analysts interested in attending the event in person are invited to contact us at investor.day@asm.com.

The presentations and Q&A can also be followed through a live listen-only webcast available at ASM Investor Day.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com

