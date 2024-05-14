ASM announces start of €150 million share buyback program

Almere, The Netherlands

May 14, 2024, 6:00 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that it will commence a share buyback program of ASM’s common shares of €150 million.

This program follows on ASM's announcement on February 27, 2024, that the Management Board authorized a share buyback program for up to €150 million. The program commences on May 15, 2024, and is to end as soon as the aggregate purchase price of the common shares acquired by ASM has reached €150 million, but ultimately on October 15, 2024.

This share buyback program will take place within the limitations of the authority granted by the shareholders during the Annual General Meeting, which was held on May 13, 2024, and will be executed by a third party. ASM has the intention to reduce its capital by withdrawing the shares repurchased as part of this new €150 million share buyback program, save for such number of treasury shares as may be necessary to fund ongoing share and option programs for employees and board members.

ASM will update the market on the progress of the share buyback program on a weekly basis, starting on May 21, 2024. This information will also be published on ASM’s website ( www.asm.com ).

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics, pandemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Contacts Investor and media relations Investor relations Victor Bareño Valentina Fantigrossi T: +31 88 100 8500 T: +31 88 100 8502 E: investor.relations@asm.com E: investor.relations@asm.com

