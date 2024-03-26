|
26.03.2024 17:45:00
ASM announces the availability of the 2024 AGM materials
Almere, The Netherlands
March 26, 2024
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that the information regarding the Annual General Meeting scheduled for Monday May 13, 2024 (AGM) is now available on ASM’s website. This information includes the convocation, the agenda and annexes thereto. The U.S. market proxy materials for holders of New York Registry Shares are also posted on our website.
The AGM will commence at 2:00 p.m. CET at the Van der Valk Hotel in Almere, located at Veluwezoom 45, 1327 AK in Almere, the Netherlands.
The AGM can be attended in person by shareholders. Our shareholders are also offered the possibility to exercise their voting rights by proxy and to follow (view and hear only) the meeting through our live webcast.
The agenda for the AGM includes, amongst others, approvals of:
|-
|the annual accounts of 2023;
|-
|the proposal to declare a regular dividend of €2.75 (two euros and seventy-five cents) per common share;
|-
|the reappointment of Mr. Lamouche and the appointment of Ms. Micki and Mr. Van den Brink as members of the Supervisory Board;
|-
|the appointment of Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as auditor for the financial year 2025;
|-
|a change of the remuneration policy for, and remuneration of, the Supervisory Board;
|-
|a proposal to withdraw common shares and
|-
|an amendment to ASM’s articles of association.
In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands the record date for the AGM is April 15, 2024. The total number of issued shares in ASM International N.V. as per today amounts to 49,428,548 common shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury as per today, amounting to 214,032 shares, the number of voting shares amounts to 49,214,516.
About ASM International
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.
|
Contact
Investor and media relations
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com
|
Investor relations
Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ASMImehr Nachrichten
|
26.02.24
|Ausblick: ASMI öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu ASMImehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ASMI
|581,00
|0,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: ATX beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX schließt nach erneutem Rekordhoch fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung wieder aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.