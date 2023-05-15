ASM announces voting results of the Annual General Meeting

Almere, The Netherlands

May 15, 2023



ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held on May 15, 2023, in the St. Olof’s Chapel, at the Barbizon Palace hotel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held on May 15, 2023, in the St. Olof’s Chapel, at the Barbizon Palace hotel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The shareholders approved all resolutions as proposed to the Annual General Meeting. The main approved resolutions include the following:

approval of the new Remuneration Policy for the Management Board,

reappointment of KPMG as auditor for financial years 2023 and 2024,

the adoption of the financial statements for the year 2022,

an advisory vote in favor of the remuneration report 2022, and

the discharge of the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board from liability in relation to the exercise of their duties in the financial year 2022.

Moreover, the shareholders voted in favor of a regular dividend payment of €2.50 per common share.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

Contact

Investor and media relations

ictor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: investor.relations@asm.com





Attachment