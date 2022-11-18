ASM HOSTED SUPPLIER DAY 2022 AT SINGAPORE FACILITY

Almere, The Netherlands

November 18, 2022

ASM hosted its annual Supplier Day event, awarding suppliers for performance and sustainability





ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) held its annual Supplier Day last week, for the first time in-person at our new Woodlands Manufacturing facility in Singapore. The event was attended by 120 supplier attendees from 13 countries from across ASM’s global supply chain.

Benjamin Loh, CEO of ASM, said: ”Our suppliers are key to our growth and execution and sharing our expectations and direction. Thanks to their support and commitment we have been able to successfully navigate the challenging industry-wide supply chain conditions this year, delivering on our customer requirements as best as possible and driving significant increases in our revenue.”

The meeting highlighted ASM’s ongoing growth through innovation. Suppliers were given the opportunity to tour the new ASM Woodlands Height Singapore facility, which features double the capacity of the former building and will again double capacity with the second manufacturing floor, which is on track to be production ready early 2023. The company also addressed the acquisitions of Reno and LPE.

ASM awarded suppliers whose performance had a tangible impact on its success this year, despite being a difficult year. Award recipients demonstrated flexibility, strong collaboration for technical developments, commitment to supporting ASM’s business success, and the ability to navigate and recover from supply chain challenges. The suppliers awarded for performance and partnership are:

Joungwoo N-Tech

Techcom Technology Pte. Ltd.

AGC Electronics America, Inc.

Sustainability was also a key topic at the event, with a priority focus on ASM’s net zero target and the collaboration across the value chain needed to achieve it. The second annual Sustainability PRISM award was presented to suppliers who exemplified actions and results in three categories. This year’s winners are:

Leadership: THERMOCOAX

Collaboration: HQ Pack

Innovation: Plexus Corp.

