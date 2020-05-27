ASM International and SAE International to Combine Signature Aerospace Conferences Beginning in 2022

MATERIALS PARK, Ohio, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASM International and SAE International jointly announced today that they will combine their signature aerospace events, ASM's AeroMat and SAE's AeroTech®, beginning in 2022. The co-located events will double the size of the exhibit space and technical sessions, while providing an unparalleled platform for industry leaders to network, discuss and innovate on the most fundamental issues and opportunities facing the aerospace industry.

For more than 30 years, ASM International has hosted the AeroMat conference and exposition which showcases the interchange of pertinent technical information on aerospace industry material and processes. With the cancellation of AeroMat 2020 this May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizing committee has decided to coordinate a free virtual session for six speakers to present their topics in advanced materials for aerospace and space applications. AeroMat 2020 Virtual Session, scheduled for June 2, 2020, will show attendees a sampling of the quality and diversity of technical programming expected at the annual AeroMat event, occurring next in May 24-26, 2021 in Quebec City.

"Starting in 2022, ASM International and SAE will combine their robust event offerings to the aerospace industry by co-locating the AeroMat and AeroTech shows. In doing so, SAE and ASM will be responding to feedback from our industry supporters and innovating our own events that both work to promote innovation within the aerospace community," said Bill Mahoney, CEO of ASM International. "We intend to continue to improve our events and partner where ASM can benefit the members, customers, and companies that support our society."

SAE International's AeroTech is a comprehensive aviation event focused on every facet of modern aircraft development. Each year, industry leaders gather to gain the latest technical knowledge in commercial, military, general aviation, rotary wing and unmanned aviation to shape the next generation of aircraft. Due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, SAE International is shifting this year's event to a virtual platform. The AeroTech Digital Summit, is an online and on-demand event from June 2-3, 2020, featuring six hours of live content, including presentations from thought leaders at magniX, Aerion Supersonic and NASA, as well as more than 20 hours of pre-recorded, on-demand technical sessions. SAE is planning to bring the in-person AeroTech event back in 2021, on March 9-11, in Orlando, Florida.

"SAE International has long positioned the AeroTech event on the cutting edge of the aerospace industry, providing engineering professionals with the resources, learning and networking opportunities that can help them develop the innovations of tomorrow," said Todd Zarfos, 2020 President of SAE International's Board of Directors. "We are proud to establish this partnership with ASM International to co-locate AeroTech with AeroMat as the new concept better meets the needs of attendees from both events."

The combined AeroMat and AeroTech conference will take place in one location, on March 15-17, 2022, in Pasadena, California, and require a single registration fee for attendance. More information on the new conference will be made available soon.



Click here to learn more about ASM International's AeroMat 2020 Virtual Session program.

Click here to learn more about SAE International's AeroTech Digital Summit 2020 program.

About ASM International

ASM International is the world's largest and foremost professional technical society serving the information needs of scientists, engineers, and technicians who develop, test, select, and apply advanced materials, including metals, composites, polymers, and ceramics. As the world's largest and most established materials information society, ASM engages and connects members to a global network of peers and provides access to trusted materials information through reference content and data, education courses, international events, and applied research. To learn more about ASM International, visit asminternational.org or call 440.338.5151 to speak with an ASM International representative. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About SAE International

SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at sae.org

