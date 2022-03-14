|
14.03.2022 11:00:00
ASM INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF RENO SUB-SYSTEMS
Almere, The Netherlands
March 14, 2022
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that it acquired Reno Sub-Systems Inc. (Reno), a supplier of RF matching sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Reno designs and sells innovative RF matching sub-systems and is based in New Jersey, the US. Reno's high-performance RF matching networks and RF generators will enhance ASM’s plasma products and solutions.
Due to its limited size, the acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on 2022 earnings.
About ASM International
ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries design, manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing and has facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.
CONTACT
Investor and Media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com
Attachment
- 20220314 - ASMI ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF RENO SUB-SYSTEMS
