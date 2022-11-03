ASM JOINS SEMICONDUCTOR CLIMATE CONSORTIUM AS FOUNDING MEMBER

Almere, The Netherlands

ASM International (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announced it has joined as a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), the first global collaborative of semiconductor companies focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The SCC is formed with other companies across the semiconductor value chain and SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics, manufacturing, and design supply chain. The SCC is established with the goal to build a lasting framework that connects stakeholders to leverage member knowledge and improve the speed and scale by which the industry can respond to climate change.

"Focus on sustainability is one of the pillars in our strategy. We are excited to be a founding member of the SCC, which we see as a fundamentally innovative solution to this significant industry challenge.” said Benjamin Loh, CEO of ASM.

As ASM works toward its target of Net Zero emissions by 2035, a key benefit of the SCC will be in methods and standards for addressing Scope 3 collaboratively across the semiconductor industry value chain.

ASM played a key role in the creation of the SCC, represented by John Golightly, ASM Senior Director of Environmental Health and Safety & Sustainability, who led the formation of, and chaired the SEMI working group that developed the scope and framework of the SCC. "Past methods of engaging our value chain are insufficient given the needed scale and limited time available. Together through the SCC we strive to achieve impact and scale well beyond our individual efforts in response to the climate change.” said John Golightly.

"I applaud ASM for its commitment to become a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) and for its continued support of global sustainability efforts,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Individually, SEMI member companies have made tremendous strides on sustainability, but we need to pool industry resources to solve the difficult decarbonization challenges and to meet tracking and reporting requirements across the value chain. The SCC members look forward to defining and prioritizing sustainability goals and to harness the collective energy of the global semiconductor supply chain to create solutions.”

The SCC and SEMI will hold launch ceremonies and discussion panels at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

