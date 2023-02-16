|
ASM MONICA DE VIRGILIIS WILL NOT SEEK SECOND TERM AS SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER AFTER CURRENT TERM
Almere, The Netherlands
February 16, 2022, 7:30 a.m. CET
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announced that Supervisory Board member Ms Monica de Virgiliis has decided not to seek a second term as Supervisory Board member and that she will step down after her current term which will expire in May 2024.
Pauline van der Meer Mohr, the Chair of the Supervisory Board, mentioned: "The accumulation of Monica’s current and future commitments have prompted this decision, which we understand and respect. The timing she chose is related to those commitments and allows the Board ample time to find a successor. I am very pleased that she is fully committed to fulfill her current term until next year May and that she will continue to make contributions to the company.”
About ASM International
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASM’s website at www.asm.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
