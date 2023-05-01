|
ASM share buyback update April 27 – 28, 2023
Almere, The Netherlands
May 1, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Repurchased shares
|Average price
|Repurchased value
|April 27, 2023
|4,340
|€ 323.03
|€ 1,401,933
|April 28, 2023
|4,208
|€ 326.61
|€ 1,374,365
|Total
|8,548
|€ 324.79
|€ 2,776,298
These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program which started on April 27, 2023. Of the total program, 2.8% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.
About ASM International
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Contact
Investor and media relations
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com
Attachment
