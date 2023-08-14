|
14.08.2023 17:45:00
ASM share buyback update August 7 – 11, 2023
Almere, The Netherlands
August 14, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports that no transactions were executed under ASM’s current share buyback program in the week August 7 – 11, 2023.
For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.
About ASM International
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Contact
Investor and media relations
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com
