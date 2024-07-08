+++ Einfach investieren ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
08.07.2024 17:45:00

ASM share buyback update July 1 – 5, 2024

Almere, The Netherlands
July 8, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value
July 1, 2024 150 € 708.08 € 106,212
July 2, 2024 150 € 702.87 € 105,430
July 3, 2024 550 € 710.60 € 390,829
July 4, 2024 1,800 € 718.18 € 1,292,718
July 5, 2024 700 € 719.94 € 503,955
Total 3,350 € 716.16 € 2,399,144

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on May 15, 2024. Of the total program, 41.0% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 Contact

 Investor and media relations

 Victor Bareño
 T: +31 88 100 8500
 E: investor.relations@asm.com
 

Investor relations

Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ASMImehr Nachrichten