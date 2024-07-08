ASM share buyback update July 1 – 5, 2024

Almere, The Netherlands

July 8, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.







Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value July 1, 2024 150 € 708.08 € 106,212 July 2, 2024 150 € 702.87 € 105,430 July 3, 2024 550 € 710.60 € 390,829 July 4, 2024 1,800 € 718.18 € 1,292,718 July 5, 2024 700 € 719.94 € 503,955 Total 3,350 € 716.16 € 2,399,144

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on May 15, 2024. Of the total program, 41.0% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks .

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: investor.relations@asm.com





Investor relations



Valentina Fantigrossi

T: +31 88 100 8502

E: investor.relations@asm.com



