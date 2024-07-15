|
15.07.2024 17:45:00
ASM share buyback update July 8 – 12, 2024
Almere, The Netherlands
July 15, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Repurchased shares
|Average price
|Repurchased value
|July 8, 2024
|1,000
|€ 724.04
|€ 724,042
|July 9, 2024
|2,450
|€ 724.37
|€ 1,774,698
|July 10, 2024
|1,600
|€ 724.79
|€ 1,159,665
|July 11, 2024
|850
|€ 740.46
|€ 629,391
|July 12, 2024
|3,700
|€ 729.40
|€ 2,698,786
|Total
|9,600
|€ 727.77
|€ 6,986,582
These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on May 15, 2024. Of the total program, 45.6% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.
About ASM International
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Contact
Investor and media relations
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com
|
Investor relations
Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ASMImehr Nachrichten
|
08.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: ASMI mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.24
|Ausblick: ASMI stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: ASMI öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.02.24
|Ausblick: ASMI öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu ASMImehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ASMI
|738,80
|0,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost schließen uneinig - Nikkei im Feiertag
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt präsentierten sich am Montag leichter. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen am Montag leichte Zuschläge. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil zu Wochenbeginn in verschiedene Richtungen.