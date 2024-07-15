15.07.2024 17:45:00

ASM share buyback update July 8 – 12, 2024

Almere, The Netherlands
July 15, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

DateRepurchased sharesAverage priceRepurchased value
July 8, 20241,000€ 724.04€ 724,042
July 9, 20242,450€ 724.37€ 1,774,698
July 10, 20241,600€ 724.79€ 1,159,665
July 11, 2024850€ 740.46€ 629,391
July 12, 20243,700€ 729.40€ 2,698,786
Total9,600€ 727.77€ 6,986,582

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on May 15, 2024. Of the total program, 45.6% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com		 

Investor relations

Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.com

