01.07.2024 17:45:00

ASM share buyback update June 24 – 28, 2024

Almere, The Netherlands
July 1, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

DateRepurchased sharesAverage priceRepurchased value
June 24, 2024150€ 704.05€ 105,608
June 25, 2024150€ 686.69€ 103,003
June 26, 2024150€ 702.00€ 105,301
June 27, 2024150€ 701.84€ 105,276
June 28, 2024150€ 706.46€ 105,969
Total750€ 700.21€ 525,157

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on May 15, 2024. Of the total program, 39.4% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com		 

Investor relations

Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ASMImehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ASMImehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ASMI 713,80 1,57% ASMI

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Frankreich-Wahl: ATX und DAX beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starteten stärker in die neue Woche. Der Wall Street-Handel gestaltet sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen