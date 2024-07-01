|
01.07.2024 17:45:00
ASM share buyback update June 24 – 28, 2024
Almere, The Netherlands
July 1, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Repurchased shares
|Average price
|Repurchased value
|June 24, 2024
|150
|€ 704.05
|€ 105,608
|June 25, 2024
|150
|€ 686.69
|€ 103,003
|June 26, 2024
|150
|€ 702.00
|€ 105,301
|June 27, 2024
|150
|€ 701.84
|€ 105,276
|June 28, 2024
|150
|€ 706.46
|€ 105,969
|Total
|750
|€ 700.21
|€ 525,157
These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on May 15, 2024. Of the total program, 39.4% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.
About ASM International
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Contact
Investor and media relations
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com
|
Investor relations
Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.com
Attachment
