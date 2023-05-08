Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 17:45:00

ASM share buyback update May 2 – 5, 2023

Almere, The Netherlands
May 8, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

DateRepurchased sharesAverage priceRepurchased value
May 2, 20233,577€ 335.34€ 1,199,515
May 3, 20234,326€ 334.90€ 1,448,785
May 4, 20234,163€ 335.60€ 1,397,120
May 5, 20232,959€ 340.30€ 1,006,936
Total15,025€ 336.26€ 5,052,356

These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program which started on April 27, 2023. Of the total program, 7.8% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ASMImehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ASMImehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ASMI 342,80 0,23% ASMI

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: ATX dürfte abermals freundlich starten -- DAX vorbörslich ohne klare Richtung -- Asiens Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein
Der Handelsstart dürfte am Dienstag in ruhigen Bahnen verlaufen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vorbörslich nur wenig Bewegung. In Fernost sin die Anleger uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen