ASMALLWORLD 2023 H1 results: sales increased by 56%

17-Aug-2023

Zurich, 17.08.2023 Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced its 2023 H1 results. Sales grew to CHF 11.5M, the highest on record for the company, equal to an increase of 56% compared to the first half of 2022. The strong growth was primarily driven by an increased demand for the new Prestige and Signature memberships with Emirates Skywards miles. EBITDA for the first six months reached CHF 1.0M and the member base grew to 67454 members. For the full year, the company maintains its revenue guidance of CHF 20-22M and expects an EBITDA of CHF 2.2-2.4M.

During the first half of 2022, ASMALLWORLD AG increased its sales by 56% from CHF 7.4M to CHF 11.5M, the highest on record. The strong result was primarily driven by an increased demand for Prestige and Signature memberships with Emirates Skywards air miles, First Class & Mores travel services, ASMALLWORLD Collection bookings, and fees from the collaboration with Global Hotel Alliance. The strong sales growth reflects the companys strategic ambition to steadily grow the company while maintinging its profitability.

COGS increased by 126%, primarily as a result of the high Prestige and Signature sales. EBITDA came in 25% lower compared to the same period last year, which was the highest to date. Investments in people and technology, a tactical decision to spend more on marketing for ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY and the ASMALLWORLD Collection, as well as the lack of a larger hospitality consulting project, resulted in a lower EBITDA for the period compared to last year. As a short-term result, EBITDA margins decreased from 18.8% to 9.0%. However, management expects EBITDA contributions to increase again during the second half of the year. The member base grew by 5.6% compared to June 2022 and reached 67454 members.

Our H1 results demonstrate our ability to consistently grow the business based by adding new and innovative products, and we are confident that we can reach the ambitious sales targets that we have set for ourselves for the full year, comments ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.

Partnership with Emirates increased sales of Prestige and Signature memberships

In July 2022, ASMALLWORLD entered into a partnership with Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates, and in September 2022, ASMALLWORLD expanded its Prestige and Signature memberships to include Emirates Skywards miles. Customers now have the ability to earn 250000 or 500000 Skywards Miles with their Prestige or Signature memberships, respectively, which in turn can be used for exclusive travel benefits including flight rewards and upgrades with Emirates.

ASMALLWORLDs Prestige and Signature memberships with Emirates Skywards miles have proven to be a resounding success, and in the first half of 2023, they have surpassed sales of Prestige and Signature memberships with Miles & More miles, the best-selling option so far. The strong sales growth reflects the success of the new product and was the main contributor to the strong increase in revenue for the period.

Full-year guidance confirms high sales growth expectations

For the full year, ASMALLWORLD maintains its previous guidance of CHF 20-22M in sales, which would result in another record year for the company. In terms of EBITDA, the company now expects CHF 2.2-2.4M for the year.

Definition of EBITDA as an alternative performance measure: Earnings before interest (including all financial income and expenses), taxes, depreciation, and amortisation





