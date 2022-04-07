ASMALLWORLD AG invites shareholders to the Annual General Meeting

ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Zurich, 07.03.2022 - ASMALLWORLD AG invites its shareholders to the first in-person Annual General Meeting in two years. The agenda includes the re-election of the Board of Directors, as well as the election of Christopher Hartley, CEO of the Global Hotel Alliance, as a new member of the Board. Shareholders will also decide on the creation of new authorised and conditional share capital.

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, ASMALLWORLD AG invites its shareholders to the first in-person Annual General Meeting in two years. The event will take place on 29 April 2022 at the Hotel Widder in Zurich. A detailed invitation and agenda were sent to shareholders today.

Among other decisions, shareholders will be asked to reconfirm the existing Board of Directors and elect Christopher Hartley as a new Board member. Hartley is the CEO of the Global Hotel Alliance, the largest alliance of independent hotel brands, with which ASMALLWORLD AG has agreed on a strategic cooperation last December. The election of Hartley is intended to strengthen the partnership between the two companies and to provide ASMALLWORLD with additional competencies in the hotel sector.

Shareholders will also vote on a proposal by the Board of Directors to create authorised share capital up to CHF 2,000,000.00 for the issuance of up to 2,000,000 registered shares, as well as conditional share capital of up to CHF 1,000,000.00 for the issuance of a maximum of 1,000,000 registered shares.

With this proposal, the Company intends to gain strategic flexibility and additional options to settle the purchase price for the strategic investment in Global Hotel Alliance, announced in December 2021.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

