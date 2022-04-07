|
ASMALLWORLD AG invites shareholders to the Annual General Meeting
ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zurich, 07.03.2022 - ASMALLWORLD AG invites its shareholders to the first in-person Annual General Meeting in two years. The agenda includes the re-election of the Board of Directors, as well as the election of Christopher Hartley, CEO of the Global Hotel Alliance, as a new member of the Board. Shareholders will also decide on the creation of new authorised and conditional share capital.
After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, ASMALLWORLD AG invites its shareholders to the first in-person Annual General Meeting in two years. The event will take place on 29 April 2022 at the Hotel Widder in Zurich. A detailed invitation and agenda were sent to shareholders today.
Among other decisions, shareholders will be asked to reconfirm the existing Board of Directors and elect Christopher Hartley as a new Board member. Hartley is the CEO of the Global Hotel Alliance, the largest alliance of independent hotel brands, with which ASMALLWORLD AG has agreed on a strategic cooperation last December. The election of Hartley is intended to strengthen the partnership between the two companies and to provide ASMALLWORLD with additional competencies in the hotel sector.
Shareholders will also vote on a proposal by the Board of Directors to create authorised share capital up to CHF 2,000,000.00 for the issuance of up to 2,000,000 registered shares, as well as conditional share capital of up to CHF 1,000,000.00 for the issuance of a maximum of 1,000,000 registered shares.
With this proposal, the Company intends to gain strategic flexibility and additional options to settle the purchase price for the strategic investment in Global Hotel Alliance, announced in December 2021.
This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.
The ASMALLWORLD Group
ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.
Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections.
Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.
Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.
Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:
ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world's most admired hotels, offering the unique "ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate" which allows customer to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost
ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation service
ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates and manages the iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles
First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices
The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world
For more information, please visit:
www.asmallworldhospitality.com
Contact:
ASMALLWORLD AG
Disclaimer
The statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such can be identified, for example, by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "target", "seek" or "aim" or the negative of these words or comparable expressions.
Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Issuer or its industry to be materially different from any future results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASMALLWORLD AG
|Seidengasse 20
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0404880129
|Valor:
|A2JE3W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1322359
