ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

ASMALLWORLD AG: Postponement of the publication of annual results



03-March-2026 / 21:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules

Zurich, 03.03.2026 - ASMALLWORLD AG, ASWN, announces that the publication of the audited annual results for the 2025 financial year will not take place on March 19, 2026, as originally announced.

Due to delays in receiving third party documentation, the audited annual results will be announced 10 business days later, on April 2, 2026.

The postponement of the publication of the annual results has no impact on the company's operating activities or on the company’s Annual General Meeting, scheduled to take place April 24, 2026.

The annual report, including the audited financial statements, will be published on the new publication date in accordance with the regulations on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad Hoc Publicity) and submitted to SIX Exchange Regulation AG.



The ASMALLWORLD Group:

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a luxury travel ecosystem that serves discerning travellers and industry partners.

At its core, the ASMALLWORLD social network is the trusted community for modern luxury travellers, offering a platform to connect, share experiences and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

ASMALLWORLD members can engage through its app and website, receive travel inspiration, and meet in person at over 800 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers, access to exclusive launches, galas, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and St. Moritz.

Beyond the social network, the ASMALLWORLD Group extends into bespoke travel planning, luxury hospitality, and strategic B2B collaborations. Through its diverse portfolio, the Group fosters a like-minded global community, curated access to the best luxury travel benefits and lifestyle experiences.

Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world’s most admired hotels, offering the unique “ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate,” which allows customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost.

ASMALLWORLD Bespoke Travel, operates as a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services, serving as a B2B partner to independent travel advisors while providing direct B2C experiences to its individual members.

ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY, part of Global Hotel Alliance alongside 45 leading hotel brands, services independent hotels in providing access to the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty network

ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality and management consultancy that supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations and exit.

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.

The World’s Finest Clubs, the world’s leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

Jetbeds, a premier booking platform specialising in affordable Business and First-Class flights, offering exclusive deals, expert advice and personalised service.

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asmallworld.com

www.asmallworldcollection.com

www.asmallworldbespoke.com

www.asmallworlddiscovery.com

www.asmallworldhospitality.com

www.first-class-and-more.de

www.first-class-and-more.com

www.finestclubs.com

www.jetbeds.com

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG

Seidengasse 20

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

info@asmallworldag.com

Disclaimer

The statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such can be identified, for example, by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "target," "seek," or "aim," or the negative of these words or comparable expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Issuer or its industry to be materially different from any future results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.