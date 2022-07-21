ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Alliance

ASMALLWORLD and Global Hotel Alliance launch complimentary membership for GHA DISCOVERY elite customers

Zurich, 21.07.2022 Today, in partnership with Global Hotel Alliance, the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 21M customers, ASMALLWORLD launched complimentary membership for GHA DISCOVERYs elite customers. As part of their GHA DISCOVERY status privileges, all Platinum and Titanium members now have the opportunity to claim ASMALLWORLD membership, free of charge. This important milestone in the strategic collaboration between the two companies will increase the size and attractiveness of the ASMALLWORLD social network and will significantly contribute to the companys growth ambitions for the coming years.

In December 2021, ASMALLWORLD and Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) entered a strategic agreement in which ASMALLWORLD acquired a 10% stake in GHA Holdings Limited (GHA Holdings), the group holding company of GHA. The goal of this strategic investment is to open up new revenue streams for ASMALLWORLD and significantly expand the companys earning potential in the years to come.

Today, the two companies reached an important milestone by offering GHA DISCOVERYs most valuable customers complimentary membership to the ASMALLWORLD social network. All GHA DISCOVERY Platinum and Titanium members will now have the opportunity to claim a complimentary ASMALLWORLD membership. The membership, which usually costs $99 per year, will be free of charge for as long as the customers maintain their elite GHA DISCOVERY status.

A partnership which will generate value for both companies

This new access to ASMALLWORLD will allow GHA DISCOVERY elite members to enjoy all the benefits of the ASMALLWORLD travel and lifestyle network, which will increase customer engagement for GHA customers, ultimately leading to more bookings for GHA hotels. ASMALLWORLD will also support GHAs Live Local initiative by offering access to ASMALLWORLD events to their customers.

ASMALLWORLD will receive a service fee to provide access to its social network for GHA DISCOVERY elite customers. Furthermore, ASMALLWORLD will also be able to sell additional products and services to this valuable customer group, once they become part of the ASMALLWORLD community. ASMALLWORLD estimates that a sizable amount of GHA DISCOVERY elite customers will join its social network each year, significantly expanding its size and earning potential over the next few years.

Eligible GHA DISCOVERY customers will receive an email to claim their membership in the coming days or ongoing they can find the offer in the membership benefits section on www.ghadiscovery.com

"We are very excited to welcome GHA DISCOVERYs elite customers to ASMALLWORLD. This affluent and well-travelled customer group is a perfect match for the ASMALLWORLD social network and will help us grow with high-quality customers. We are also looking forward to generating more hotel bookings for GHA hotels by supporting GHAs marketing efforts from within our social network," comments Jan Luescher, CEO of ASMALLWORLD.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA)

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) brings together a unique collection of independent hospitality brands with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme leveraging a shared technology platform. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue, and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. GHA represents a collection of 40 brands with more than 800 hotels in 100 countries serving 21 million members. The award-winning GHA DISCOVERY programme generates approximately $2 billion in revenue and more than eight million room nights annually. GHA's brands currently include Anantara, Araiya, Avani, Campbell Gray, Capella, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Divani, Doyle, Elewana, Fauchon, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Mysk, NH Hotels, NH Collection, nhow, Niccolo, Nikki Beach, NUO, Oaks, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, PARKROYAL, Patina, The Residence by Cenizaro, Shaza, Sukhothai, Sun International, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy.

For more information, visit www.globalhotelalliance.com

About GHA DISCOVERY

Launched in 2010, GHA DISCOVERY is the world's largest loyalty programme for independent hotel brands, currently featuring more than 800 hotels, resorts and palaces across 40 brands. Members enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits, and generous rewards at home or away. They also enjoy members-only Experiences curated by each hotel and have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through member-only Local Offers.

For more information, visit www.ghadiscovery.com

The ASMALLWORLD Group:

ASMALLWORLD is the worlds leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the worlds most admired hotels, offering the unique ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate which allows customer to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost

ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation service

ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality consulting and management consultancy, which supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including of acquisition, development, operations and exit

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

The Worlds Finest Clubs, the worlds leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

