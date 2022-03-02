ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ASMALLWORLD anticipates limited impact from ongoing Ukraine conflict on its business



02-March-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Zurich, 02.03.2022 - ASMALLWORLD informs its investors that the direct impact from the ongoing Ukraine conflict on its businesses will be extremely limited. Less than 1% of its Subscriptions business comes from Russia and Ukraine, and it is even less for its Services business.

2021 was best year in ASMALLWORLD's history - outlook remains positive

For 2021, ASMALLWORLD raised is revenue guidance twice and in November the company reconfirmed its full year guidance of sales in the range of CHF 14-14.5M, which would correspond with an expected growth of 16-20% year-on-year. EBITDA was also reconfirmed to grow by 35-55% from CHF 1.49M to CHF 2.0-2.3M. The full results will be released in two weeks, on March 17, 2022.

For 2022, ASMALLWORLD has not yet released an official guidance, but it expects to continue its strong growth trajectory, despite the current events.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

The ASMALLWORLD Group

ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world's most admired hotels, offering the unique "ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate" which allows customer to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost

ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation service

ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates and manages the iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asw.com

www.asmallworldcollection.com

www.asmallworldprivate.com

www.first-class-and-more.de

www.first-class-and-more.com

www.finestclubs.com

www.asmallworldhospitality.com

www.north-island.com

