ASMALLWORLD Brings Luxury Travel Privileges to Klarna’s Membership Programme

Zurich, Dec. 29, 2025 – ASMALLWORLD AG announces the integration of ASMALLWORLD memberships into Klarna’s global membership programme, a unique offering that gives consumers access to travel, lifestyle, and digital benefits. This integration also gives Klarna membership customers access to ASMALLWORLD’s portfolio of luxury travel memberships and services.

Since 2004, ASMALLWORLD has been the trusted authority for insider access to travel and lifestyle inspiration and benefits. ASMALLWORLD is now bringing a curated selection of these benefits to Klarna’s Premium customers around the world.

Founded in 2005, Klarna is a global digital bank and payments provider, serving over 114 million customers in more than 26 markets. Building on the successful launch of the Klarna Card, Klarna’s membership programme now integrates ASMALLWORLD to provide curated travel and lifestyle benefits into select membership plans.

“With its large international footprint and impressive growth among premium consumers, Klarna is an ideal partner,” says Zain Richardson, CEO of ASMALLWORLD. “This partnership enables us to reach a broader, digital-first audience that values premium lifestyle experiences and shares the core values of the modern luxury travellers we currently serve. It reaffirms the strength of our offering and marks an important step in advancing our long-term growth plan to selectively expand the distribution of our services through meaningful collaborations with trusted partners.”

“ASMALLWORLD has built a trusted community of passionate travellers, making them a natural fit for Klarna’s new membership program,” said David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna. “Through this partnership, our Max members can now enjoy ASMALLWORLD Premium access — unlocking exclusive hotel benefits, preferential pricing at global events, status upgrades, and savings with leading travel brands, all designed to elevate and inspire every journey.”



Member Benefits

As part of the partnership, ASMALLWORLD will offer travel and lifestyle benefits to Klarna memberships’ three highest membership tiers: Plus, Premium, and Max.

Klarna Plus and Premium members will receive preferential pricing for ASMALLWORLD’s upper-tier memberships (Advantage, Prestige, and Signature), each designed to deliver elevated travel benefits and privileges throughout your journey. These include Award Miles and airport lounge access, as well as elite hotel status and credit for hotel stays.

Klarna Max members will, in addition, receive complimentary access to ASMALLWORLD Premium, the platform’s most popular paid membership tier. This includes VIP hotel benefits at over 1,800 luxury properties worldwide, preferential pricing at over 800 annual member events, and a curated selection of additional benefits with more than 25 trusted travel brands.

Klarna Plus, Premium, and Max members will also unlock exclusive discounts with concierge service The World’s Finest Clubs, part of the ASMALLWORLD Group. This membership offers VIP reservations and entry to the most exclusive nightlife and dining venues.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com



The ASMALLWORLD Group:

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a luxury travel ecosystem that serves discerning travellers and industry partners.

At its core, the ASMALLWORLD social network is the trusted community for modern luxury travellers, offering a platform to connect, share experiences, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

ASMALLWORLD members can engage through its app and website, receive travel inspiration, and meet in person at over 800 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers, access to exclusive launches, galas, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and St. Moritz.

Beyond the social network, the ASMALLWORLD Group extends into bespoke travel planning, luxury hospitality, and strategic B2B partnerships. Through its diverse portfolio, the Group fosters a like-minded global community, curated opportunities, and tailored solutions, shaping the evolution of luxury travel.

Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world’s most admired hotels, offering the unique “ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate,” which allows customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost.

ASMALLWORLD Bespoke Travel, operates as a luxury travel agency offering personalised travel curation services, serving as a B2B partner to independent travel advisors while providing direct B2C experiences to its individual members.

ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY, part of Global Hotel Alliance alongside 45 leading hotel brands, services independent hotels in providing access to the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty network.

ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality and management consultancy that supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations and exit.

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.

The World’s Finest Clubs, the world’s leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

Jetbeds, a premier booking platform specialising in affordable Business and First-Class flights, offering exclusive deals, expert advice and personalised service.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 114 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 850,000 retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.



