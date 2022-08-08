ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Contract/Alliance

ASMALLWORLD enters partnership with Emirates Skywards to expand its Prestige and Signature membership offering



Zurich, 08.08.2022 Today, ASMALLWORLD announced that it has entered a partnership with Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates, the worlds largest international airline, and flydubai. Starting from September 2022, customers of ASMALLWORLDs best-selling Prestige and Signature memberships will be able to earn 250000 or 500000 Skywards Miles, which in turn can be used for exclusive travel benefits including flight rewards and upgrades with Emirates. Adding Emirates Skywards as a third airline loyalty programme will further expand the market for the Prestige and Signature memberships and is expected to contribute to ASMALLWORLDs profitable growth going forward.

ASMALLWORLDs Prestige membership, and especially the Miles & More option, has proven very popular with customers, especially with frequent flyers who use miles as payment for flights and flight upgrades. The new Emirates Skywards option will expand the target market for these memberships in the Middle East and globally, and will continue to add to the profitable growth of ASMALLWORLD in the coming years.

The ASMALLWORLD Prestige membership can be purchased for EUR 5200 and the updated Signature Membership will be offered for EUR 9990 starting in September, when the Emirates option will be available.

"We are excited to add Emirates Skywards to our Prestige and Signature memberships and offer our customers greater variety when choosing the travel package that is right for them. Emirates is one of the worlds largest airlines with a diverse international customer base, and offering Skywards Miles as part of our membership will help us to attract new customers with these products," comments ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.



The ASMALLWORLD Prestige Membership - "Travel the World in Style"

The ASMALLWORLD Prestige Membership offers its customers exclusive travel privileges to make their trips more comfortable and more exciting. The membership includes products and services from GHA Discovery, Jumeirah, Sixt, DragonPass and the Worlds Finest Clubs. Starting in September, it will offer the option to choose 250000 air miles from one of three partners: Emirates, Miles & More, or Etihad.

The ASMALLWORLD Prestige Membership has a sales price of EUR 5200 and includes the following travel privileges:

250000 award miles from either Emirates, Miles & More or Etihad to use on flights or flight upgrades

GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status at all Global Hotel Alliance hotels such as Kempinski or Anantara

Jumeirah One Gold status

Sixt Platinum status

Unlimited access to over 1300 airport lounges with DragonPass

The World's Finest Clubs membership, which offers exclusive VIP access to over 200 clubs and bars around the world

Access to ASMALLWORLD, the world's leading travel & lifestyle community

More information about the Prestige membership can be found here:

https://www.asmallworld.com/membership?plan_type=prestige

The ASMALLWORLD Signature Membership - "The Ultimate Travel Membership"

The ASMALLWORLD Signature Membership will be slightly adjusted going forward and from September will offer 500000 air miles from Emirates and Etihad. The new price will be EUR 9900 and will include the following travel privileges:

500000 award miles from either Emirates or Etihad to use on flights or flight upgrades

GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status at all Global Hotel Alliance hotels such as Kempinski or Anantara

Jumeirah One Gold status

Sixt Diamond status

Unlimited access to over 1300 airport lounges with DragonPass

The World's Finest Clubs membership, which offers exclusive VIP access to over 200 clubs and bars around the world

Access to ASMALLWORLD, the world's leading travel & lifestyle community

More information about the Signature membership can be found here:

https://www.asmallworld.com/membership?plan_type=signature

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

About Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards has more than 29 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-cant-buy experiences.

For more information, visit www.emirates.com/skywards

The ASMALLWORLD Group:

ASMALLWORLD is the worlds leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the worlds most admired hotels, offering the unique ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate which allows customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost

ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services

ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality consulting and management consultancy, which supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations and exit

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

The Worlds Finest Clubs, the worlds leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

