ASMALLWORLD Expands Global Airline Memberships with Turkish Airlines Partnership

Zurich, 26.02.2026 - ASMALLWORLD AG announces a new global collaboration with Miles&Smiles, the frequent flyer programme of Turkish Airlines, as part of its continued expansion of premium airline partnerships. ASMALLWORLD members can now access 35,000, 250,000, and 500,000 Miles&Smiles miles, respectively, further enriching the travel benefits available through the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem.

The addition of Miles&Smiles marks an important milestone in ASMALLWORLD’s strategic effort to strengthen its global reach and broaden the geographic diversity of its airline partnerships. With Turkish Airlines’ connectivity across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, ASMALLWORLD members can now enjoy even greater access to new destinations and cultural experiences. This collaboration underscores ASMALLWORLD’s commitment to building partnerships that combine meaningful travel rewards with exceptional service and global accessibility.

“As the airline with the most global destinations, Turkish Airlines represents excellence in connectivity and service, making them an ideal partner for our members,” said Zain Richardson, CEO of ASMALLWORLD. “This collaboration with Miles&Smiles expands our airline portfolio with a programme that shares our commitment to quality and to discovery, while also offering our members greater flexibility and access to an extensive international network.”

A Global Partnership with Turkish Airlines

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines is renowned for its award-winning service and one of the most extensive route networks in the world, flying to more countries than any other airline. As a member of the Star Alliance, Turkish Airlines provides seamless connections across six continents, covering over 350 destinations.

ASMALLWORLD members who select Turkish Airlines as their preferred airline partner will receive generous Miles&Smiles miles packages as part of their ASMALLWORLD membership:

Advantage: 35,000 Miles&Smiles miles

Prestige: 250,000 Miles&Smiles miles

Signature: 500,000 Miles&Smiles miles

These miles can be redeemed for award flights, upgrades, and other exclusive rewards within the Miles&Smiles programme, offering members a premium travel experience from start to finish.

“We are delighted to collaborate with ASMALLWORLD and extend our Miles&Smiles privileges to its distinguished members,” said Nuran Erdag Haberdar, Vice President, Loyalty Management at Turkish Airlines. “This partnership reflects our commitment to excellence, and we look forward to welcoming ASMALLWORLD guests on board to experience the renowned hospitality of our flag carrier and our extensive global flight network.”

Expanding Premium Travel Benefits

This new partnership reinforces ASMALLWORLD’s commitment to offering its members a choice of leading global airlines and travel partners across multiple regions. By integrating Turkish Airlines into its membership portfolio, ASMALLWORLD continues to strengthen its position as an unparalleled luxury travel ecosystem, combining community, benefits, and exclusive experiences under one brand.

In addition to air miles, ASMALLWORLD members enjoy a curated suite of privileges that include VIP hotel benefits such as room upgrades and hotel credit for spa and food and beverage, elite hotel status, airport lounge access via Priority Pass, elite rental car status with SIXT, and invitations to exclusive global events.

About Turkish Airlines

Established in 1933 with a fleet of just five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has grown into a global carrier operating 523 passenger and cargo aircraft. The airline serves 356 destinations worldwide, including 303 international and 53 domestic routes, across 132 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

The ASMALLWORLD Group

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a luxury travel ecosystem that serves discerning travellers and industry partners.

At its core, the ASMALLWORLD social network is the trusted community for modern luxury travellers, offering a platform to connect, share experiences and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

ASMALLWORLD members can engage through its app and website, receive travel inspiration, and meet in person at over 800 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers, access to exclusive launches, galas, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and St. Moritz.

Beyond the social network, the ASMALLWORLD Group extends into bespoke travel planning, luxury hospitality, and strategic B2B collaborations. Through its diverse portfolio, the Group fosters a like-minded global community, curated access to the best luxury travel benefits and lifestyle experiences.

Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world’s most admired hotels, offering the unique “ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate,” which allows customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost.

ASMALLWORLD Bespoke Travel, operates as a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel

curation services, serving as a B2B partner to independent travel advisors while providing direct B2C

experiences to its individual members.

ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY, part of Global Hotel Alliance alongside 45 leading hotel brands, services independent hotels in providing access to the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty network

ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality and management consultancy that supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations and exit.

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.

The World’s Finest Clubs, the world’s leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

Jetbeds, a premier booking platform specialising in affordable Business and First-Class flights, offering exclusive deals, expert advice and personalised service.

