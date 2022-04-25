ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ASMALLWORLD promotes Daniel Sutter to Chief Financial Officer



25-Apr-2022 / 18:47 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, 25.04.2022 - ASMALLWORLD promotes Daniel Sutter to Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sutter, currently the company's Head of Finance & Controlling, will officially assume his new title on 1st of May 2022.

Daniel Sutter, ASMALLWORLD's Head of Finance & Controlling, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer as of 1st of May 2022. Mr. Sutter, who joined the company in August 2019, is already leading the company's finance team and the promotion to CFO recognises his de facto role and his many contributions to the company's success.

Since he joined the company, Mr. Sutter significantly improved ASMALLWORLD's operating procedures and the reliability of its budgeting and reporting processes. He also played an important part in improving AMSALLWORLD's legal and compliance procedures.

"I am extremely excited to promote Mr. Sutter to CFO. His contributions to the company's improved financial procedures, planning and reporting have been significant and his promotion is well deserved," commented ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.

Daniel Sutter - an expert in the field of financial reporting and audit

Before joining ASMALLWORLD, Mr. Sutter successfully completed his studies in business administration at the University of St. Gallen HSG and subsequently trained as a Swiss Certified Public Accountant. He has over 8 years' experience as an auditor at PwC, where he worked in the areas of Trade, Industries & Services and Financial Services. He has advised companies in a wide range of industries, from local SMEs to large listed international corporations.

During his time at PwC, Mr. Sutter specialised in the area of consolidated financial statements in accordance with Swiss GAAP FER, which is the accounting standard used by ASMALLWORLD AG.



The ASMALLWORLD Group

ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world's most admired hotels, offering the unique "ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate" which allows customer to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost

ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation service

ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates and manages the iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG

Jan V. Luescher, CEO

Seidengasse 20

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

info@asmallworldag.com

