ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

ASMALLWORLD Reports H1 2026 Results: EBITDA Up ~11% as Strategic Transformation Accelerates



20-Aug-2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 20.08.2026 - ASMALLWORLD AG (SIX: ASWN), the trusted community for the modern luxury traveller, today reported continued progress in its strategic transformation during the first half of 2026. By concentrating resources on its core membership and higher-margin travel services businesses, the Group increased EBITDA by 11%, returned to positive operating cash flow, and grew its membership base by 23% year-over-year. This progress was achieved despite lower reported sales following the discontinuation of non-strategic initiatives and the disruption caused by conflict in the Middle East.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

EBITDA up ~11% to CHF 473.7k (H1 2025: CHF 426.4k), with EBITDA margin improving to 8.4% (H1 2025: 4.9%), reflecting disciplined cost management and sharpened commercial focus.

Membership base up 23% year-over-year.

Return to positive operating cash flow of CHF 456k (H1 2025: -CHF 280k).

New strategic partnerships with Marriott Bonvoy and Turkish Airlines, broadening the Group's travel and lifestyle ecosystem.

Transformation to high value services business makes significant progress; Services segment EBITDA more than tripled, underscoring the Group's shift toward higher-margin travel services, supported by the recent launch of ASMALLWORLD Concierge, adding a new member-experience-driven revenue stream

Discontinuation of non-strategic initiatives, with resources redirected toward the higher-margin travel and membership core.



FOCUS ON PROFITABLE GROWTH

Net sales for H1 2026 were CHF 5,648.1k (H1 2025: CHF 8,770.9k), due to decisions to discontinue non-strategic operations, including hospitality projects and certain event activities, as well as re-focusing the core business on higher margin services. The company also saw lower sales in Emirates Skywards-based membership products, in part due to the impact of the conflict in the Middle East and associated regional travel disruption.

This was supported by strategic reviews of both headcount and technology, leading to >20% cost savings. The focus of these reviews was to accelerate ASMALLWORLD’s commercial and technology transformation, including unifying data across the business units to deliver access to its full portfolio of products and services, as well as continuing to deliver unparalleled service to the Group’s members.

Despite the revenue decline, the Group's membership base grew 23% year-over-year, reflecting continued strength in member acquisition driven by new membership options.

As part of the transformation led by CEO Zain Richardson, the group is refocusing on higher margin travel services, diversifying the revenue mix, as well as cost discipline.

Group EBITDA rose 11% to CHF 473.7k despite the net sales decline, demonstrating the operating leverage generated by the Group's cost discipline — including reduced personnel and technology spend — and the continued shift in revenue mix toward higher-margin services.

Operating cash flow returned to positive territory at CHF 456k (H1 2025: -CHF 280k).



STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS AND NEW INITIATIVES

During H1 2026, the Group further diversified its partner ecosystem with the addition of Marriott Bonvoy and Turkish Airlines, broadening the range of benefits available to members and enabling growth in new markets. The Group also launched ASW Concierge, a new service line supporting its member-experience-driven strategy, which is already showing strong traction since its launch in Q2 2026.



TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Technology integration also remains an important enabler of the Group’s strategy. During the period, ASMALLWORLD continued to streamline and integrate its technology environment, with a focus on creating a more unified view of member, product, and partner data across business units. The work is designed to support more seamless access across the Group’s portfolio, improve operational efficiency, and enable a more personalised member experience.



CEO STATEMENT

“Our H1 2026 results demonstrate that ASMALLWORLD’s transformation is gaining momentum. We increased EBITDA and returned to positive operating cash flow, while growing our membership base, despite the impact of discontinuing non-core activities and the disruption caused by the Middle East conflict. We are now concentrating the business around our core membership proposition and higher-value travel services, supported by an increasingly diversified partner ecosystem and continued technology transformation. The launch of ASMALLWORLD Concierge and new partnerships with Marriott Bonvoy and Turkish Airlines mark important steps in delivering greater access, value, and choice to our members.”

- Zain Richardson, CEO, ASMALLWORLD AG



EARNINGS CALL AND FURTHER INFORMATION

ASMALLWORLD CEO Zain Richardson will hold a web conference call today, August 20, to provide additional details and commentary on the 2026 H1 results. The call will take place at 10:00 a.m. CET.

To participate, please register via the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tYRvErTjT7ize4UBwMy9Pw

The 2026 H1 Financial Report is available for download on the ASMALLWORLD AG website at the following link:

https://www.asmallworldag.com/financial-reports

This press release can be found at https://www.asmallworldag.com/.



THE ASMALLWORLD GROUP

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD private members’ community, the company operates a luxury travel platform that serves discerning travellers and industry partners. At its core, ASMALLWORLD is a trusted network for modern luxury travellers, offering a space to connect, share experiences and enjoy a wealth of curated travel privileges.

ASMALLWORLD members can engage through its app and website, receive tailored travel inspiration, and meet in person at over 950 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers and access to exclusive launches to galas, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and St. Moritz. Beyond its members’ community, the ASMALLWORLD Group extends into bespoke travel planning, luxury hospitality, and strategic B2B collaborations, fostering a like-minded global network and providing curated access to leading luxury travel benefits and lifestyle experiences.

Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world’s most admired hotels, offering the unique “ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate,” which allows customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits.

ASMALLWORLD Bespoke Travel, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services, serving as a B2B partner to independent travel advisors while providing direct B2C experiences to its individual members.

ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY, part of Global Hotel Alliance alongside 50 leading hotel brands, services independent hotels in providing access to the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty network

ASMALLWORLD Concierge, a bespoke lifestyle and travel concierge service offering tailored support, curated experiences and seamless arrangements for discerning members.

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.

The World’s Finest Clubs, the world’s leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

Jetbeds, a premier booking platform specialising in affordable Business and First-Class flights, offering exclusive deals, expert advice and personalised service.

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asmallworld.com

CONTACTS

ASMALLWORLD AG

Seidengasse 20

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

info@asmallworldag.com



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