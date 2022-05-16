ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Contract

ASMALLWORLD supports Swiss Property in creating Kempinski Residences The Creek in the United Arab Emirates



16-May-2022 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

ASMALLWORLD supports Swiss Property in creating Kempinski Residences The Creek in the United Arab Emirates

Zurich, 16.05.2022 ASMALLWORLDs client, Swiss Property UAE, has signed an agreement with Kempinski Hotels for the new Kempinski Residences The Creek in Dubai, expected to open in 2024. ASMALLWORLD has advised Swiss Property UAE on this project for the last 9 months and played a pivotal role in supporting the client with the negotiation of the management agreement with Kempinski.

The new Kempinski Residences The Creek will boast 285 elegant apartments ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedroom duplexes overlooking some of the most spectacular natural scenery in the UAE. Located in Al Jaddaf, on the banks of Dubai Creek, the project comprises two striking buildings that evoke the rugged formations of a wadi, with cascading terraces and an abundance of outdoor space for families, framed by spellbinding views of the Dubai Skyline and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

The residences are surrounded by landscaped gardens dotted with intimate corners, shaded pavilions, play areas, a swimming pool, padel tennis, beach volleyball and basketball courts as well as abundant space for outdoor exercises. Inside, owners will have access to a sizeable gym and fitness centre with a view of the lush gardens, a private cinema and a residents clubhouse that will act as hub for the community.

Apartments at Kempinski Residences The Creek are expected to be consigned to new owners from late 2024 onwards. For more information about The Kempinski Residences The Creek, Dubai, please visit the official website: https://www.kempinski.com/en/hotels/press-room/mindful-living-in-dubai-kempinski-to-manage-luxurious-residences/

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

About Swiss Property

Launched as a boutique real estate developer, Swiss Property uses a unique approach to create premium contemporary homes with the balanced harmony of design, art, sophistication and engineering. Swiss Property encompasses the entire life cycle of every project, involving strategic site acquisition, design, planning and construction as well as marketing and sales. The company was founded in 2014 and is since perceived as an innovative boutique real estate developer that brings to every place a unique blend of design savvy, market sophistication and contemporary awareness.



About Kempinski

Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europes oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinskis rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Today, the Kempinski Group operates 81 hotels and residences in 34 countries, and currently has more than 26 prestigious projects under development around the globe.

Each five-star hotel reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage; each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. The portfolio includes historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences.

Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the worlds largest alliance of independent hotel brands. www.kempinski.com www.ghadiscovery.com



The ASMALLWORLD Group:

ASMALLWORLD is the worlds leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the worlds most admired hotels, offering the unique ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate which allows customer to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost

ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation service

ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality consulting and management consultancy, which supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including of acquisition, development, operations and exit

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

The Worlds Finest Clubs, the worlds leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG

Jan V. Luescher, CEO

Seidengasse 20

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

info@asmallworldag.com

