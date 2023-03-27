|
27.03.2023 16:13:53
ASML, TSMC, and Synopsys Are Partnering With Nvidia to Revolutionize the Chip Manufacturing Process
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced cuLitho during its recent GTC event and spoke about how companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), and ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) can use this new software solution for the chip manufacturing process. What is most impressive about this software solution is Nvidia's ability to sell its hardware with it. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 24, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!