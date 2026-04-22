Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
22.04.2026 18:30:00
ASML Has Just Delivered Massive News for Micron Technology Investors
ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is an artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether, as its extreme ultraviolet lithography machines are the only ones that enable foundries, memory manufacturers, and integrated device manufacturers to print advanced chips for several AI applications.The chips manufactured using ASML's machines are deployed in smartphones, personal computers, and data centers, among other applications. So the company's latest results bode well for AI stocks, as they clearly show that demand for AI infrastructure is so strong that companies have been investing aggressively to build more capacity.So don't be surprised to see AI stocks such as Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) head higher following ASML's latest report. Let's see why that may be the case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.
|
22.04.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 steigt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 klettert (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26