Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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22.04.2026 18:30:00

ASML Has Just Delivered Massive News for Micron Technology Investors

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is an artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether, as its extreme ultraviolet lithography machines are the only ones that enable foundries, memory manufacturers, and integrated device manufacturers to print advanced chips for several AI applications.The chips manufactured using ASML's machines are deployed in smartphones, personal computers, and data centers, among other applications. So the company's latest results bode well for AI stocks, as they clearly show that demand for AI infrastructure is so strong that companies have been investing aggressively to build more capacity.So don't be surprised to see AI stocks such as Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) head higher following ASML's latest report. Let's see why that may be the case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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