Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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20.07.2026 13:23:00
ASML Has Terrific News for Intel Investors That Could Send the Stock Soaring After July 23
ASML Holding released its second-quarter 2026 results on July 15, and the numbers clearly indicate that the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out isn't going to slow down.ASML not only crushed Wall Street's expectations by delivering stronger-than-expected growth, but it also raised its 2026 guidance substantially. However, the Dutch semiconductor equipment giant also delivered terrific news for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) investors, which suggests that the latter could deliver robust guidance when it releases its results on July 23.Let's see what ASML said about Intel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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