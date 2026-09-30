ASML NV Aktie

ASML NV für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.09.2026 13:00:01

ASML Holding N.V. vs. Marvell Technology: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the global demand for processing power continues to climb, investors are evaluating the hardware companies that make modern computing possible. Is ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) or Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) the better investment for 2026?

ASML provides the essential lithography systems needed to manufacture the world's most advanced chips. Marvell focuses on the connectivity and storage architecture that powers modern data centers. While both are central to the semiconductor stock landscape, they occupy very different niches in the hardware supply chain.

ASML is a critical supplier that provides the massive hardware and software systems required to mass-produce microchips. With over 44,000 employees and operations across the U.S., Asia, and Europe, the company serves the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. It specializes in lithography, which is the process of using light to print patterns onto silicon wafers. By controlling the most advanced segment of this market, the company has established a unique and vital role in the global technology supply chain.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ASML NV

mehr Analysen
30.09.26 ASML NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.09.26 ASML NV Buy UBS AG
15.09.26 ASML NV Outperform Bernstein Research
14.09.26 ASML NV Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.09.26 ASML NV Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs 1 600,00 -0,93% ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs
ASML NV 1 601,60 -0,63% ASML NV

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:42 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
02:49 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
30.09.26 3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag leichter. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf unterschiedlichem Terrain. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich in Kauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen