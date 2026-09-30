ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
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30.09.2026 13:00:01
ASML Holding N.V. vs. Marvell Technology: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the global demand for processing power continues to climb, investors are evaluating the hardware companies that make modern computing possible. Is ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) or Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) the better investment for 2026?
ASML provides the essential lithography systems needed to manufacture the world's most advanced chips. Marvell focuses on the connectivity and storage architecture that powers modern data centers. While both are central to the semiconductor stock landscape, they occupy very different niches in the hardware supply chain.
ASML is a critical supplier that provides the massive hardware and software systems required to mass-produce microchips. With over 44,000 employees and operations across the U.S., Asia, and Europe, the company serves the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. It specializes in lithography, which is the process of using light to print patterns onto silicon wafers. By controlling the most advanced segment of this market, the company has established a unique and vital role in the global technology supply chain.
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Analysen zu ASML NV
|30.09.26
|ASML NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.09.26
|ASML NV Buy
|UBS AG
|15.09.26
|ASML NV Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.26
|ASML NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.09.26
|ASML NV Buy
|UBS AG
|15.09.26
|ASML NV Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|ASML NV Buy
|UBS AG
|15.09.26
|ASML NV Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.26
|ASML NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.09.26
|ASML NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.07.26
|ASML NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.07.26
|ASML NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.26
|ASML NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.04.26
|ASML NV Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs
|1 600,00
|-0,93%
|ASML NV
|1 601,60
|-0,63%
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