ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
|
13.07.2026 16:55:48
ASML Holding's Next Earnings Report on July 15 Could Send the Stock Soaring. Here's Why.
The build-out of artificial intelligence and computing capacity is lifting many tech stocks -- particularly in names essential to creating high-performance semiconductors for training and running AI programs. And while there are plenty of quality stocks to choose from, ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) holds an enviable position that is paying off handsomely.ASML stock is up 60% so far this year, making it one of the best performers in the Nasdaq-100 index. As the company prepares to release its second-quarter results on Wednesday, July 15, I think it's positioned to deliver something that could cause the stock to soar -- and have a similar impact on many chipmakers.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ASML NV
|
15:59
|Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: So performt der STOXX 50 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Minuszeichen in Europa: So entwickelt sich der Euro STOXX 50 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 legt den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Börse Europa in Grün: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich am Montagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
09:28
|Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 beginnt die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
09:28
|Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26